MICHOACANA GRILL

201 S. Union Street, Kennett Square

Our trip out to Kennett Square last week (La Pena Mexicana) revealed great Mexican food in the land of mushroom farms and immigrant workers. So we were eager to return for another try with the “Clash of the Tacos.”

We found Michoacana Grill on a busy street corner. It’s a tiny place with a counter up front and simple tables in the back. You order at the counter (don’t expect things to move quickly). And get your food in little plastic baskets. As we said, very casual.

My strategy for “Clash of the Tacos” is usually to ask the server what the restaurant does best. When I did that at Michoacana, two women on line heard me and simultaneously blurted out, “Get the fish!” So we did – three tilapia tacos for $10.95.

Good, solid choice. The warmed corn tortilla shell comes with a generous hunk of fish, along with your basic cilantro, Cabbage slaw, onion and a tangy-sweet ‘special sauce,’ which they shoot onto the taco from a caulking gun. This was far from your usual puny shred of fish. It was so chock full of tilapia that we needed two hands to pick it up.

We also enjoyed the pork taco, which had a zesty barbecue flavor; and the chorizo (Mexican sausage), which was delicious, albeit greasy enough that we went through a two-inch high stack of napkins.

There’s a bonus here as well. A few blocks away from the taqueria, Michoacana runs a phenomenal homemade ice cream shop. They’ve got all the basic flavors, but I’d advise being more adventurous. We tried the avocado- and corn-flavored ice creams, both sprinkled with flakes of chili powder and lime. It was miles away from vanilla with jimmies and, man it was terrific.

Score: 84/100