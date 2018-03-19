TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Uber says it has suspended self-driving operations in Phoenix and other cities after car kills pedestrian.

The self-driving testing has been taking place in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

Automakers and tech companies are competing to be first with the technology.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe say one of Uber’s self-driving vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday night.

Investigators say the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed condolences on his Twitter account the company is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is “fully cooperating” with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)