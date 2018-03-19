PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Teen Health is front and center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. It’s the first Global Teen Health Week.

Teen Health Week started in Pennsylvania two years ago. Now, it’s worldwide.

“It’s really important to help them learn to eat healthy, exercise regularly,” said Doctor Carol Ford, chief of the Division of Adolescent Medicine, “so that their body, as they grow from a child to an adult body, grows into a healthy adult body that’s physically fit and not tremendously overweight.”

Ford says other issues that arise include driving and the number of crashes involving teens. And depression. During adolescence, 20-percent of teens may have a diagnosis of depression. CHOP urges all adolescents receive depression screening as part of their annual health visit.