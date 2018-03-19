PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a “porch pirate” who was caught on camera stealing packages in the Washington Square West section of the city.

Police say an unknown black woman was captured on surveillance video in the 1200 block of Rodman Street on March 8 around 4:15 p.m. approaching the victim’s residence after noticing packages left on the door step.

Police say the suspect then walks past the residence two more times.

Thinking there are no witnesses around, police say the suspect took the packages from the step and left the area.

If you have any information about this incident or suspect, please call South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.