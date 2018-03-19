PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent WalletHub study lists the fattest cities in the United States and Philadelphia joins the ranks of Camden, New Jersey and Wilmington, Delaware.

Philadelphia, Camden and Wilmington tie for 78th overall among 100 cities listed.

To figure out which cities are the fattest, WalletHub “compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across three key dimensions,” including obesity and overweight statistics, adults with high cholesterol, food and fitness information and more.

According to the study, 40 percent of the U.S. population that us 15 years old and older is obese.

Furthermore, obesity-related medical treatment costs around $316 billion annually. In addition, productivity at work also suffers due to obesity-related absenteeism, which costs the U.S. more than $8.6 billion a year, according to the study.

