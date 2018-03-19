PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is just one local women’s basketball team still alive this postseason.

The University of Pennsylvania has advanced to the second round of the WNIT. The Quakers will visit St. John’s on Monday night in New York City.

Penn opened the tourney by beating Albany in the first round on Friday at the Palestra, 76-61.

“We played really well,” Penn head coach Mike McLaughlin tells KYW Newsradio. “We were playing against a very good Albany team that won 24 games. Big, athletic, good guard play. We just came out really strong. We made shots in the beginning, it opened up the floor. We rebounded the ball. It was a really, really good win for us.”

That victory over the Great Danes improved the Quakers to 22-8 on the season. St. John’s is 17-14 heading into this game. The Red Storm beat Marist in the first round, 68-47. McLaughlin says they are an athletic team.

“They’re not a huge team,” he says. “They have a couple big kids up front, but their guards are very good. They can get to the basket, they do a good job, they shoot threes. So they are going to be a tough guard for us. We’re going to have to switch up our defenses a little bit to hopefully keep them a little bit off-balance, keep them out of the open floor as much as possible.”

This is the sixth straight season that Penn has played in a postseason tournament.

Penn and St. John’s get underway Monday night at 7:00pm.

