HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A proposed state Constitutional amendment to reduce the size of Pennsylvania’s legislature has made it through the House again, but that doesn’t mean there’s smooth sailing ahead for supporters.

Before it goes to voters, the proposed state Constitutional amendment must be approved by the House and Senate in two consecutive two-year sessions.

A bill to reduce the House by about a fourth made it through both chambers in the last session.

Now, it’s gotten through the House again, despite opposition from Democrats and some rural Republicans such as Jeff Pyle, who scoffs at the notion that a smaller House would be more efficient.

“Frankly, I was not sent here as my friend told me earlier to be manageable,” he said. “My people back home kind of appreciate that I’m not!”

But supporters of the effort face a bigger challenge: the legislation has been amended to also reduce the size of the state Senate, something the spokeswoman for the Senate majority leader says will reset discussions in that chamber.