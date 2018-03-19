By Dr. Brian McDonoughSponsored By Independence Blue Cross
By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the most interesting areas of research in healthcare is examining the bacteria in our gastrointestinal tract, or GI tract, and the impact it has on our overall health.

The latest information that has been released comes from a research team at Yale University.

The researchers have found that bacteria found in the GI tract, in particular the small intestines, appears to play a role in leading to the development of certain conditions or making certain conditions worse.

An example is lupus. This disease has been called the great masquerader because of the variety of symptoms it causes.

The scientists looked at a bacterium called enterococcus gallinarum and were able to establish a link.

This research is in its earliest stages, but it is clearly a different way to look at how conditions progress.

