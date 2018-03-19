BREAKING: Powerball Jackpot Ticket Worth Nearly $457M Sold In Lancaster County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Florida International University students are back in class Monday for the first time since last Thursday’s deadly pedestrian bridge collapse.

Bridge Construction Method Under Review Following Florida Collapse

A moment of silence will be held this afternoon for the victims. Authorities say six people died when the span, which was under construction, came crashing down on traffic.

Crews are still working to clear the scene.

Fallen Bridge: Toll Up To 6 Dead As Officials Seek Answers

The NTSB is investigating what caused the collapse.

