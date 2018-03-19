PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Florida International University students are back in class Monday for the first time since last Thursday’s deadly pedestrian bridge collapse.

A moment of silence will be held this afternoon for the victims. Authorities say six people died when the span, which was under construction, came crashing down on traffic.

Crews are still working to clear the scene.

The NTSB is investigating what caused the collapse.