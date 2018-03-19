PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A key nonprofit is looking at encouraging the expansion of transit options along the Delaware River.

With increased residential development and seasonal attractions like Spruce Street Harbor Park, the Delaware River waterfront is becoming more of a destination. So the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation is looking at non-automotive ways to get more people to and from the riverfront.

DRWC planning director Karen Thompson says her group is seeking a consultant to recommend improvements beyond the SEPTA’s El, bus routes and the Route 15 trolley.

“It could be operational changes. It could be, potentially, recommendations for addition of service,” Thompson explained. “It could be other things. It could be ways of simply better highlighting the transit routes and connections that already exist.”

The study is being funded with $200,000 from the William Penn Foundation.

The findings could be used to plan for a possible new trolley route or light rail line.

Thompson says the DRWC plans to hire the consultant next month, with a report likely in about six months.