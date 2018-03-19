NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Days after ruling five other accusers can testify at Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial, a Montgomery County judge has denied a request from the defense to push back the trial.

Cosby’s lawyers asked for at least a 90-day delay to the trial, arguing the judge’s ruling gives Cosby just two weeks to prepare a defense to what he lawyers call “five new criminal indictments against him.”

In his order denying that request, Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill says lawyers were warned on February 6 to be ready for the start of the trial.

In addition to denying the request to delay the trial, Judge O’Neill also denied a defense request for an appeal of the decision to allow the other women to testify.

But he did push the trial back a couple days. Jury selection was to start on March 29, with the trial slated for April 2. But the judge has scheduled two more days of pre-trial hearings starting on the March 29, with jury selection now penciled in for April 2.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his Chelteham home in 2004.

Cosby’s first trial last year ended in a hung jury.