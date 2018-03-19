Taqueria Feliz

303 Horsham Road, Horsham

Taqueria Feliz is part of a thriving chain of Mexican restaurants, which also include outposts in Manayunk, Fort Washington and 23rd and Fairmount. They’ve got a lot going on, with various margarita specials, a solid beer list and a menu resembling Andy Reid’s old play chart.

I stopped at the Horsham Taqueria Feliz on a Tuesday afternoon, with buddy Ray Didinger who, I swear, is almost as much as a foodie as he is a football authority. Ray will be a judge at the “Clash of the Tacos” finals, May 6 at the Delaware Park Race Track and Casino.

They’ve got 10 varieties of tacos on the menu, including sesame tuna, cauliflower and blackened salmon. But Ray’s a red meat guy, so we started with the Brisket Taco ($11.95 for three), which comes with a horseradish cream, slice of avocado and ancho chili. We enjoyed the brisket, which was more Southern BBQ than Jewish grandmother. The meat was nicely charred, the ingredients were fresh.

The Carnitas ($10.95 for three), was pulled pork with salsa roja, cilantro, onion and avocado. Once again, it was tasty – a Carolina-style vinegary shredded pork. Our criticism would be that it was a bit simple, not enough flavors going on here.

And the Southern Fried Chicken ($11.95 for three) was the fieriest of the group, with a zesty chili honey sauce, cheddar grits and arugula. I enjoyed it; Ray found it too spicy for his taste.

All in all, a fun lunch as Ray and I relived the Super Bowl. Thing is, there’s nothing authentic about these tacos – I doubt anyone in Mexico is adorning theirs with Cheddar grits or horseradish cream. If you’re looking for the real deal, Taqueria Feliz is about as Mexican as the “Hot Tamales” candy they sell in movie theaters. But if you’re looking for something fun and different, Taqueria Feliz works fine.

Score – 76/100