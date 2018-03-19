PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police announced on Monday a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the shooting death of a 36-year-old man in Northeast Philadelphia on March 11.

Police responded to the incident that happened in the 1800 block of Oxford Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died the following morning, according to police.

Surveillance video recovered by police shows the shooting, featuring a suspect and two persons of interest.

Police describe the suspect as the following: a black male, dark complexion, medium build, wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, dark knit hat, and armed with a handgun.

In addition, one of the persons of interest is described as the following: black male, medium build, light medium complexion, mustache and beard, wearing a dark colored jacket, white T-shirt, dark colored pants, and a blue knit hat. And the other person of interest is described as the following: black male, wearing an orange hooded jacket.

Police say contact 911 immediately if they see the suspect.