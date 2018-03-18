PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Villanova Men’s basketball team was back on campus Sunday morning, a day after beating Alabama and advancing to the Sweet 16. On Friday, the Wildcats will be playing the winner of Sunday night’s match-up between West Virginia and Marshall.

March has had its fair share of Madness, with buzzer beaters and upsets, including a historic one: 16 seed UMBC knocking out top-seeded Virginia.

But for Nova Nation, it’s been drama free. The Wildcats have taken care of business by blowing out their first two opponents. At a campus watch party for the Alabama win, students came away as confident as Jay Wright’s team has been.

“It’s something I’m not surprised about. I mean, we were looking good all year,” said Aaron Sykes, a sophomore at Villanova. “If you’re not tuning in now, then you gotta be on the wave. Because we’re gonna go to the championship now. I’m calling it.”

“I think we have the momentum and I think our chemistry is growing throughout the season,” said another student. “I think if they want it, they can get it.”

The last time Villanova advanced to the Sweet 16 was two years ago. That magical run ended with the Wildcats winning it all.

Still, some aren’t thinking past the next round.

“I’m gonna take it game by game,” said Tobi Oliveira, another Villanova Sophomore. “I know that’s how the team thinks, so we gotta think the same way. Just put all our energy in game by game.”