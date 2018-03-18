PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — That’s five and counting for Black Panther.

For a fifth straight weekend, the comic book-inspired thriller, Black Panther, finished first at the box office, earning an estimated $27-million as its cumulative take passed the $600-million mark.

The debuting action-thriller reboot, Tomb Raider, based on a video game and starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, was the runner-up with $24-million.

The new faith-based family drama, I Can Only Imagine, was third with just over $17-million, while the holdover family fantasy, A Wrinkle in Time, took third with just under $17-million.

And fifth place belonged to the new sexual-identity comedy, Love, Simon, with $12-million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were slightly below those of last weekend, but barely half of those on the counterpart weekend a year ago.