PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three up, three down late in a spring training game doesn’t normally garner much attention. Big deal, right?

Wrong.

In fact, it was just the opposite for Braden Halladay on Saturday. The 17-year-old high school student and son of late Phillies ace Roy Halladay, received an emotional standing ovation after tossing a perfect 1-2-3 eighth inning against his father’s other former team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Braden Halladay, son of the late Roy Halladay, took the mound against his father’s old team today. 👏 pic.twitter.com/dDZf8MnfPA — MLB (@MLB) March 17, 2018

After registering the third out, the young Halladay, wearing his red, No. 16 Team Canada jersey, walked off the mound to the sound of claps and cheers from players in both dugouts and from the fans, including his biggest, his mother, Brandy.

The Phillies also recognized Halladay’s performance, tweeting, “This is awesome.”

In December, Braden Halladay announced his commitment to play college baseball at Penn State University.

Roy Halladay died tragically in a plane crash in November. The Phillies have since announced plans to honor Halladay by posthumously inducting him into the team’s Wall of Fame.

The Phillies also will fly a flag bearing Halladay’s No. 34 at Citizens Bank Park throughout the 2018 season.