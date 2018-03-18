PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you find yourself feeling hungry after the work day on Tuesday, head on over to the Crystal Team Room in Center City.



An event that night should satisfy your appetite real fast.



“The Philadelphia Restaurant Festival is an opportunity for us to wrangle all the top restaurants, not only in Philadelphia, but restaurants that make up the surrounding areas,” explains the event’s organizer, Ray Sheehan. “We bring them all together for one amazing tasting event.”



There will be dozens of popular eateries dishing out their specialties.



“The restaurants really want to sample what best represents their restaurant,” Sheehan said. “So it could be something from an appetizer, it could be a main dish, it could be something from dessert.”



Don’t consider yourself to be a foodie? Sheehan says that’s more than okay at this festival.



“If you just want to dip your toes in the water and you’re just starting to get into the restaurant scene, this is a great event to sample and try a bunch of restaurants you might have never heard of before,” he tells KYW Newsradio.



And while food is the main attraction, whenever you need an eating break, you certainly have other options.



“There’s entertainment all throughout the venue,” Sheehan says. “That’s live music, there’s a DJ there, live saxophone. In addition to the restaurants you have some amazing wine purveyors, some delicious, tasty cocktails.”



And beer samples too.



The Philadelphia Restaurant Festival begins at 6 p.m. for general admission (VIP ticket holder can enter at 5 p.m.)



Money raised benefits a handful of Philadelphia food charities. More information is available here. http://www.restaurantfestival.com/philadelphia​