KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Have you ever imagined living in the office park where you work? It’s becoming a reality in our area.

Greater Valley Forge Transportation Management Association Executive Director Rob Henry says millenials are looking for choice.

“I think there are those who want to live in an urban Philadelphia setting,” he said. “There are those who want to live in a sometimes called urban light environment where you have the suburban feel, but you also have the urban feel where you can walk to a restaurant, walk to a shopping destination and you don’t have to get into your car.”

One example of this transformation is the Village of Valley Forge, now under construction.

“And you have the development of a main street with retail, restaurants — just new life,” he said. “You see the King of Prussia business improvement district does a yoga event in the park now and you just see all these people outside.”

Henry say this trend will improve the quality of life for many in the Delaware Valley who are tired of the hours spent in their cars each week commuting to and from work.