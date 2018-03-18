BREAKING: Police: Missing Allentown Teen, 45-Year-Old Man Located In Mexico | FULL STORY
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City officials have announced a new pilot program they hope will increase safety throughout a busy section of Center City Philadelphia.

Beginning in the spring, the Market/JFK pilot project will run for nine months between 15th and 20th Streets.

During that time, those roadways will go from four traffic lanes to three.
The pilot includes new turn lanes and protected bike lanes. City officials hope this will make it clear where drivers, walkers and cyclists should be.
As for pedestrian safety, the project features shorter crossing distances and painted pedestrian areas.
Officials say there are around 100 traffic-related deaths in Philadelphia each year, including one last year when a pedestrian was fatally struck by an out of control driver near 16th and JFK.
The city says they will evaluate the benefits and impacts of the project in the fall before determining the next step.​
