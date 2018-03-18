AUSTIN, Tx. (CNN) –– Two men were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an explosion in southwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Austin police and EMS confirmed the reported explosion via Twitter, as the city has been rattled by a series of blasts.

The two injured men were in their 20s and taken to South Austin Medical Center, according to an Austin EMS tweet.

The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected. Those explosions killed a man and a teenager, and injured two others.

The victims in those three explosions were African-American or Hispanic. Police have not yet discovered a motive, but have not ruled out the possibility the bombs could be hate crimes.

It’s not clear if Sunday’s explosion is related to the previous events.

The Sunday incident was reported on Dawn Song Drive, with police warning residents in the immediate area to stay inside their homes until further instruction from officers.

Residents near the area of 8400 block of Dawn Song Dr., within a few blocks/streets, please stay in your homes until you hear otherwise. Thank you, APD PIO — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

Developing story – more to come

(The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)