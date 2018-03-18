ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An Allentown teenager, who ran off to Mexico with a friend’s father, is back in Pennsylvania.

The international search for a 16-year-old girl from Allentown has ended after U.S. Marshals located Amy Yu and the 45-year-old Kevin Esterly in Mexico. The two were flown to Miami, Florida Saturday night.

“I can’t imagine what her mom was going through with her being missing,” said Kathleen Smith of Allentown. “It’s crazy.”

Smith lives just two doors down from the Yu family, and says they left around 10:00 a.m. Sunday to pick her up in Philadelphia, and has yet to return.

Smith is happy the nearly two week search for her young neighbor is over, but say she is unsure how the reunion with her family will go.

“ I hope they can work things out. So that this does not happen again,” she said. “I hope she knows that that is not how to handle something you know, she can’t run off with a 45-year-old guy.”

According to Smith and several other neighbors, for months prior to Amy leaving the states with Esterly, loud arguments and tension could be heard coming from the Yu home.

“We’ve just been hearing a lot of fighting the cops had been here a lot,” she said. “Amy was pretty upset a bunch of the time and you could tell something was going on. Something was going to happen sooner or later and it wasn’t going to be good.”

Esterly remains in police custody, but authorities have not charged him with kidnapping because they believe Amy went with him willingly.

Police have charged him with interfering with the custody of a child, a felony, but have not given a timeline on when he will be extradited from Miami to Allentown.