NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police believe a domestic dispute is what led to gunfire Saturday outside a hotel near the University of Delaware.

It happened just before 9 a.m. outside the Red Roof Inn in the 1100 block of College Avenue in Newark.

Authorities said two people were leaving the hotel in a vehicle when an SUV pulled in behind them. Police say a man got out of the SUV, confronted a man inside the other vehicle and struck him with a handgun.

Investigators said the victim ran away but was chased by the gunman, who then fired a shot.

Police said no one was struck and that the gunman got back in the SUV and sped off.

The incident was being investigated as possibly domestic related.

Authorities said it did not involve any University of Delaware students and that there was no threat to anyone in the area.