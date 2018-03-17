TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — Signs have been changing along sections of I-95 and 295 in Mercer County in advance of an official change on that part of the interstate.

If you’ve ever been confused about how 295 north of Trenton suddenly morphs briefly into I-95 south, the feds are trying to correct that. They’re working with New Jersey and Pennsylvania to actually connect I-95 between the two states.

“An interchange is being built between I-95 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bristol,” New Jersey Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Schapiro told KYW Newsradio, “and when that interchange opens this fall, 95 designation will follow that interchange.”

The designation will continue on the connector bridge with the New Jersey Turnpike through to exit 7A along that toll road, where 95 now picks up.

As a result, Schapiro adds, “the exit numbers will change. So Princeton Pike, which used to be exit 8, that is now becoming 295 exit 68. And then all the way through Route 29 on 95, which was exit 1 in New Jersey, will become exit 76.”

Most of the signs are already up, even though the official change doesn’t take effect until the fall, and the old exit numbers are also up there just in case.

Three Pennsylvania exits will undergo similar changes.

