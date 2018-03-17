District Taco

Town Center, King of Prussia

Okay, different standards for different places. As I embark on eating at more than 40 restaurants during the “Clash of the Titans,” I know it isn’t fair to judge each the same. A fast-food joint, where some teenager is combining pre-portioned sides behind the counter can’t be expected to reach the same lofty heights as an upscale, tequila-slinging Mexican restaurant.

Still . . .

I stopped at District Taco near the Wegman’s in King of Prussia, hoping that the chain restaurant out of Washington, D.C. would be a fast-food step-up from Taco Bell – sort of what Five Guys is to McDonalds.

It certainly sounded interesting enough. For $3, the menu offered Al Pastor — carved rotisserie pork, marinated with Guajillo chili and served with chopped pineapple. I added cilantro and grated cheese for 75 cents.

Alas, I received a paper-wrapped sloppy mess. The meat was salty, and the tortilla was gummy and tasted like an old corn cob.

The Pollo Asado, grilled copped chicken, was a little better. I ordered it “jefe way,” which means with lettuce, pico and sour cream. The chicken tasted fresh, but the construction of it all fell apart three bites in, leaving most of the taco either on the table or my shirt sleeve.

Final verdict: Yes, District Taco is probably a notch up from Taco Bell. And it probably tastes a whole lot better if you’re inebriated.

Score: 59/100