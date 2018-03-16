CBS 3WASHINGTON - MAY 19: National Football League Commissioner Paul Tagliabue appears before the House Commerce, Trade and Consumer Protection Subcommittee to testify about steroid use in professional sports on Capitol Hill May 19, 2005 in Washington, DC. Tagliabue voiced his opposition to H.R. 1862, the Drug Free Sports Act, which calls for standard steroid testing […]
IRAQ (CNN) — Seven U.S. service members were killed Thursday in a helicopter crash in western Iraq, a U.S. military official said.

There were no survivors in the crash, the official said, adding that the crew of a second helicopter flying alongside did not report seeing signs of hostile fire when the helicopter went down.

Multiple U.S. defense officials told CNN the aircraft was a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter, a Black Hawk variant. They said the helicopter was not on a combat mission at the time.

The U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS in Syria and Iraq said Thursday that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.

