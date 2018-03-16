PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University’s plan for a football stadium blew up this week when City Council President Darrell Clarke told reporters he would not support it. He took the position days after tension between the university and residents reached a boiling point. But the institution is not giving up.

Without council support, the plan to build the $125 million North Broad Street facility is essentially stalled. Clarke’s office made clear the matter would only be reopened if Temple got community support.

“We do not feel that a 35,000 seat stadium fits in a residential block,” said Reverend Bill Moore, who represents the No Deal Coalition, a group of 19 organizations that oppose the stadium. He joins Judith Robinson who runs a group of impacted residents who are skeptical.

“Because we have a lot of uncertainties,” Robinson explained.

Valerie Harrison, special advisor to Temple president Richard Englert, admits the university may have been misguided in its approach to community, but plans to continue discussions in a more effective way.

“If we have to go block by block, we’ll get the right number of people and the right forum,” Harrison said.

