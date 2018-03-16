Filed Under:Local TV, Rihanna, Snapchat, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snapchat, a leading social media platform, has learned a hard lesson at a high price following a celebrity-related blunder.

Facebook Rapidly Losing Users To Snapchat

Rihanna took to Instagram and asked her fans to delete “Snapchat” after the app ran an ad that mocked her domestic violence history with fellow singer Chris Brown.

The singer’s Instagram post is reportedly the cause of a dive in Snapchat’s revenue by about $800 dollars.

The ad was for a video game called “Would You Rather.” It asked users if they’d rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown.

Twitter, Snapchat Adopt New Looks To Attract More Users

Snapchat quickly apologized, saying the advertisement was “disgusting” and “should have never appeared.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch