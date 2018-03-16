PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snapchat, a leading social media platform, has learned a hard lesson at a high price following a celebrity-related blunder.

Rihanna took to Instagram and asked her fans to delete “Snapchat” after the app ran an ad that mocked her domestic violence history with fellow singer Chris Brown.

The singer’s Instagram post is reportedly the cause of a dive in Snapchat’s revenue by about $800 dollars.

The ad was for a video game called “Would You Rather.” It asked users if they’d rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown.

Snapchat quickly apologized, saying the advertisement was “disgusting” and “should have never appeared.”