CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Camden are searching for a man they say robbed a bank on Friday.

It happened around 12 p.m. at a Bank of America located at 433 Market Street.

Police say the man passed a demand note to a teller.

“He received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene. No weapon was displayed and no one was injured,” said police in a news release.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a flat cap, a multicolor scarf, a jean jacket, khaki pants and white shoes.

Police say the man, who may be in his 50s or 60s, was wearing eyeglasses. He was also described as having acne scarring on his face.

If you have any information call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 225-8407.