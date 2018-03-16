PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The city stopped two-faith based agencies from placing children in care in foster homes after reports revealed the groups discriminate against LGBT people.

Thursday’s announcement came after a proposal from city council to investigate city practices.

The resolution introduced by Councilwoman Cindy Bass calls for an investigation of the Department of Health and Human Services use of two contractors that employ policies that prevent placement of foster children with LGBT families.

City code prohibits discrimination based on race, gender or sexual orientation.

“These agencies are putting their own view on religion above the needs of kids in care,” said Julie Zaebst.

Zaebst is senior policy director at the ACLU; she’s also a LGBT foster care provider. She says barring the placement of children in care with LGBT families violates the first amendment.

“When these agencies say we won’t accept LGBT foster parents because they don’t fit our religious view, then the city is paying for a religious program and we are concerned about the continuation of these contracts,” she said.

A spokesperson for DHS says the agency welcomes the opportunity to discuss its foster contracts with city council.