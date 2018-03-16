NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – Authorities in New Castle County are warning residents about increasing scam phone calls in the area.

Police say scammers tend to offer things that are too good to be true and use persuasive techniques that can be hard to resist.

The story lines in scams vary from IRS Tax scams to asking for money to release a kidnapped loved one.

Police say you should be on the lookout for the following:

If it sounds too good to be true it probably is.

If there is an insistence on urgency – it is most likely a scam.

If emails supposedly coming from legitimate-sounding government agencies or financial institutions are actually sent from free email accounts like Yahoo, Hotmail, Gmail or others then this too is a scam.

Beware of emails or calls from Nigerian or foreign government officials requesting assistance in the transfer of excess funds from a foreign country into your bank account.

Police say scams tend to increase significantly during the holidays and tax season.

If you think you have been the victim of a scam or fraud call the New Castle County Police non-emergency line (302)-573-2800.