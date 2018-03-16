PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To visit a New Jersey beer brewery is to get an education.

Under the umbrella of agricultural tourism, changes to New Jersey law have allowed the micro-brewery industry to blossom, growing from a few dozen breweries about five years ago to more than 100 breweries in the Garden State now.

Jamie Queli, the majority owner of Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing in Cherry Hill and president of the New Jersey Brewers Association, says allowing single glass sales on site was one of the main catalyst for growth.

“So you started to see people who don’t have that much investment up front popping into the industry,” Queli said.

As people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with their favorite frothy pint, New Jersey brewers say take the opportunity to check out your local brew.

For instance, you might like this creamy stout that could remind you of that famous dark beer from Ireland.

Even with more than 200 percent growth in their ranks, New Jersey brewers say their industry isn’t slowing down as they lobby lawmakers to ease food and repeat tour regulations.

“I think a lot of people really enjoy the fact that they know the people that made that product and that it is helping their local community,” Queli said.