DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and the Deptford Township Police Department are looking for the man they say murdered a 32-year-old man after a road rage incident on Wednesday.

Officials say Joseph Pirri of Blackwood was allegedly assaulted around 4:40 p.m. on Tanyard Road near the intersection of Mail Avenue in Deptford Township, New Jersey. He was pronounced deceased at 6:59 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Medical Center in Camden.

The Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s autopsy concluded Pirri was murdered by someone who used a sharp instrument that struck Pirri in the face.

Officials say Pirri was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle and described the him as the following: an adult black male, wearing a gray vest and jeans.

Police say the suspect was driving a white-over-tan Ford King Ranch truck with a crew cab. It was also equipped with a bed-mounted toolbox.

The truck was last seen traveling into Clayton Borough.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact GCPO Det. Warren Rivell at 609-685-7396 or Det. Rory Tipping of the Deptford PD at 856-462-1334.