PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections says damage from a four-alarm fire in Old City a month ago is still being assessed, with some businesses still closed.

The blaze in the 200 block of Chestnut Street broke out overnight between February 17th and 18th.

L&I says the age of the buildings, the severity of the damage, and inclement weather have all hampered the investigation. The instability of the 19th century buildings and the narrow streets have also been factors.

Some properties in the area have been reopened to residents, but not all. The city’s efforts now center on three buildings. 237, 239 and 241-43 Chestnut Street.

The Department of Commerce has opened its “Storefront Improvement Program” for business impacted by the blaze. Store owners can apply for SIP grants which provide 50 percent reimbursement up to $10,000.