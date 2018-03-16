PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tear-jerker of a speech from a 9-year-old to his hockey team is going viral.

Brody Berard of the “Woonsocket North Stars” hockey team in Rhode Island gave an impassioned speech to his team following the last game of the season.

In tears, Brody says, “I had a great season with all of you and I just want to say that I love every single one of you like brothers.”

The nine-year-old is the nephew of former NHL star Bryan Berard.

“I love this team. I wish we could stay together. I’m just really happy that we beat the Capitals,” he said before garnering claps.