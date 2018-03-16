PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In keeping with the green theme for Saint Patrick’s Day on Saturday, research shows that green leafy vegetables can help keep your brain younger…longer.

Researchers say nutrients found in green leafy vegetables might make your mind 11 years younger.

One study found that people who ate diets that included at least one serving of leafy vegetables like spinach, lettuce and kale had slower cognitive decline than those who did not.

“What they found was that those people who seemed to take more of those in on a diet, so one and a half portions approximately a day versus those

who had less than – almost like a half portion a day – seemed to develop dementia at a later date,” Dr. James Leverenz of the Cleveland Clinic explained.

The study tracked data from more than 900 people.

Researchers say the brain benefits come from important nutrients, such as folate, lutein and nitrate, which protect against inflammation, stress and damaging changes in the brain.

And vegetables help more than just your mind.

“Usually, I like to say, ‘What’s good for your heart is good for your brain.’ And we know that vegetables, vegetarian diets are good for your heart and are likely good for your brain,” Dr. Leverenz said.

Researchers say a healthy diet with lots of vegetables helps to keep your arteries clean, reduces the risk for heart disease and diabetes. And all that is good for your brain.

While diet is important for your brain and overall health, doctors say, so is exercise and not smoking.