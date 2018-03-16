MILFORD, Mich. (CBS) – Two men in Michigan teamed up to help stop an elderly woman from getting carjacked.

It happened at a strip mall in Milford, Michigan on Wednesday.

Witnesses from nearby businesses say a man with a dog and another man on crutches helped chase the suspect.

“The guy with the crutch cracked him over the head to fight him off,” said witness Alex Capriotti.

Police said the suspect had driven to the strip mall in a stolen car and when that car wouldn’t turn on, he tried to steal the woman’s car.

Luckily, no one was injured and the suspect was quickly apprehended by police.