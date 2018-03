WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters arrived on the scene in South Jersey on Friday night and pulled a trapped man from waist-deep mud.

The 52-year-old became stuck while working in Wildwood on Thursday.

Firefighters donned dry suits and then went into the water and began digging him out.

They eventually secured him with a rope and pulled him to safety.