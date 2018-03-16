PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attorney General Matt Denn took part in a panel discussion at a conference held by the University of Pennsylvania Law School on Friday.

Continuing To Fight The Opioid Epidemic

Denn addressed how medical professionals, unfortunately, contributed to the opioid epidemic due to poor training on subjects such as pain management that led to the opioid crisis that is now prevalent.

The National Conference, hosted at The Center for Ethics and Rule of Law (CERL), addressed “Legal Responses to the Opioid Crisis: Civil, Criminal and Regulatory Solutions” and featured presentations from lawmakers, scholars, healthcare professionals, and attorneys.

Denn has previously remarked that the opioid crisis is, “ruining lives, shattering families, and wreaking havoc on our criminal justice system.”