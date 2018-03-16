CBS 3WASHINGTON - MAY 19: National Football League Commissioner Paul Tagliabue appears before the House Commerce, Trade and Consumer Protection Subcommittee to testify about steroid use in professional sports on Capitol Hill May 19, 2005 in Washington, DC. Tagliabue voiced his opposition to H.R. 1862, the Drug Free Sports Act, which calls for standard steroid testing […]
KYW Newsradio 1060WASHINGTON - MAY 19: National Football League Commissioner Paul Tagliabue appears before the House Commerce, Trade and Consumer Protection Subcommittee to testify about steroid use in professional sports on Capitol Hill May 19, 2005 in Washington, DC. Tagliabue voiced his opposition to H.R. 1862, the Drug Free Sports Act, which calls for standard steroid testing […]
SportsRadio 94WIPWASHINGTON - MAY 19: National Football League Commissioner Paul Tagliabue appears before the House Commerce, Trade and Consumer Protection Subcommittee to testify about steroid use in professional sports on Capitol Hill May 19, 2005 in Washington, DC. Tagliabue voiced his opposition to H.R. 1862, the Drug Free Sports Act, which calls for standard steroid testing […]
Talk Radio 1210 WPHTWASHINGTON - MAY 19: National Football League Commissioner Paul Tagliabue appears before the House Commerce, Trade and Consumer Protection Subcommittee to testify about steroid use in professional sports on Capitol Hill May 19, 2005 in Washington, DC. Tagliabue voiced his opposition to H.R. 1862, the Drug Free Sports Act, which calls for standard steroid testing […]
By Dr. Brian McDonoughSponsored By Independence Blue Cross
Filed Under:Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We know that cholesterol and the management of cholesterol levels is important to prevent heart disease.

But what about the relationship between cholesterol and Alzheimer’s dementia?

Researchers report that people between the ages of 75-84 who have elevated cholesterol have a 50 percent increased risk of dementia.

But between the ages of 85 and 94 an increased cholesterol level actually reduces the risk for dementia by as much as a third.

This is information from the famous Framingham heart study and it is something that many studies don’t look at.

There is a difference in metabolism as people age and some of the things we take for granted during most of our adult years can differ as we reach our 80s and 90s.

This particular study shows we probably should not be as worried about cholesterol levels after the age of 85. The very young and the very old have metabolic processes that work quite differently then throughout most of our lives.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch