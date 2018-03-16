Filed Under:FIU, Florida bridge collapse, Local TV

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s Department of Transportation says an engineer left a voicemail two days before the deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University to say some cracking had been found at one of the concrete span.

However, the agency says the voicemail left on a landline wasn’t heard by a state DOT employee until Friday because the employee was out of the office on an assignment.

In a transcript of the voicemail released Friday night, Denney Pate with FIGG Bridge Group says the cracking would need repairs “but from a safety perspective we don’t see that there’s any issue there so we’re not concerned about it from that perspective.

The pedestrian bridge at Florida International university collapsed Thursday, killing at least six people. Authorities are slowly removing the debris, looking for more victims.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch