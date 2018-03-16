PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accelerated bridge construction method is getting a second look following the collapse at Florida International University that killed six people on Thursday.

Accelerated Bridge Construction or ABC is a way of building a bridge off-site, then transporting it to the construction site when the majority of it is complete. The method is used to minimize traffic impact and create a controlled environment for construction crews.

“You’re pre-fabricating components of your bridge either on the side of the road or in a warehouse somewhere and you’re moving your parts and pieces out to the site and installing them,” said Dr. Christine Fiori with Drexel University’s Construction Management Program.

Fiori says ABC is considered a safe method in the industry. At the time of the collapse, crews were testing the integrity of the bridge. During that testing, cars were allowed to pass under the bridge.

“If it was my project and I was running it, I definitely would have shut down the road,” Fiori said.

The bridge was supposed to make the area safer after a student was killed last year crossing the street. This pedestrian bridge was supposed to open in 2019.