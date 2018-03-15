AUSTRALIA (CBS) – A 68-year-old woman’s fishing trip is now a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

She reeled in a record haul. Sue Elcock hooked a 135 pound, five-and-a-half foot “bass grouper” off the coast of Western Australia.

It took her and her son 40 minutes to pull it in.

The fish stands taller than Sue, and she says it was pure luck.

“I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even know what it was. I obviously don’t go fishing in England, I play golf.” said Elcock.

Her son says he’s jealous — he fishes all the time and has never caught anything close to that size.