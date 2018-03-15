PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Villanova breezed through their first game of the NCAA Tournament Thursday night with an 87 to 61 win over Radford.

“We’re very confident,” says Wildcats’ alum Caroline Goldstein.

She and other Nova Nation members packed The Field House in Center City for a watch party.

“We’re excited to be a number one seed and hope we have another run at the Final Four,” Goldstein tells KYW Newsradio.

“I think we’re going all the way,” adds Joe Gothie.

But first thing’s first…

“I always worry about the second game of the weekend.” he says. “I think it’ll be good to get themselves established in the tournament, but that second game is always got the nerves going.”

The Round of 32 is where Villanova’s season ended last year.

“They have a high ceiling, I think they can (win it all) again,” says fan Rusty Watkins, “but I think they’re going to take it slow, hopefully build up to that, but at least get through the first weekend.”

We’ll see if that happens on Saturday, when Villanova plays their next game.​