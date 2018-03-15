PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jay Wright likes to play it cool. The legendary Villanova coach and future hall of famer, of course, will say all of the right things when it comes to No. 16 Radford. But the bottom line is the Highlanders don’t really have a chance against the Wildcats.

Radford, which is noted for its press and its top-15 defense, has never faced a team like Villanova. And the Wildcats appear to be peaking at the right time.

“What I like about this team is that we are getting better at this time of the year,” Wright said. “I really think we’re playing our best basketball right now, I really do. That’s what excites me about this team. We’ve been in a lot of different situations through the years. We have some young guys getting more experience and getting better every time they’re on the floor.”

Radford is allowing opponents 64 points a game, which will be tough to do against Villanova, which averages 87.1 points a game.

The Wildcats seem like they have that faraway on-a-mission look in their eyes. Radford, which has had a great season, just happens to be the first team standing in their way.

Quick Facts

NCAA East Second Round

No. 1 Villanova (30-4) vs. No. 16 Radford (23-12)

When: Thursday, 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

TV: TNT (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dana Jacobsen)

Coaches:

Villanova: Jay Wright (17th season at Villanova 416-165, overall 538-250)

Radford: Mike Jones (7th season at Radford 116-115, overall same)

Series: 0-0

Probable starters

VILLANOVA

G Jalen Brunson, 6-3, Jr. 19.4 ppg

G Mikal Bridges, 6-6, Jr. 18.0 ppg

G Phil Booth, 6-3, Jr. 10.9 ppg

F Omari Spellman, 6-9, Fr. 10.7 ppg

F Eric Paschall, 6-9, Jr. 10.3 ppg

Probable starters

RADFORD

G Christian Bradford, 6-1, Sr. 4.2 ppg

G Carlik Jones, 6-0, Fr. 11.8 ppg

G Donald Hicks, 6-3, So. 7.8 ppg

F Ed Polite Jr., 6-5, Jr. 13.5 ppg

C Randy Phillips, 6-8, Sr. 6.9 ppg