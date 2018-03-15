Filed Under:Local TV, United Airlines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — United Airlines is making changes following the death of a dog that had been placed in an overhead bin during one of its flights.

United plans to issue bright colored bag tags to people traveling with pets to prevent animal carriers from being placed in the bins.

United says a flight attendant who ordered the passenger to put the dog into the bin aboard a Houston to New York flight didn’t know there was a dog inside the carrier.

The family and other passengers are contradicting that account.

