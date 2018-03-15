MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — A former New Jersey high school teacher has pleaded guilty of taking upskirt videos and images of female students.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says 44-year-old Eric T. Howell admitted to the charges on Wednesday.

South Jersey Teacher Accused Of Taking Upskirt Pictures Of Female Students

Prosecuters say the former Lenape High School teacher concealed a camera in a coconut water box that was then placed in the side portion of his briefcase. Authorities say he would unscrew the cap of the box in his briefcase, walk in close proximity to female students and carry his bag in a manner that allowed his camera to see up their skirts or loose-fitting shorts.

Howell was hired as a chemistry teacher at the school in 2016.

Howell will receive five years in New Jersey state prison when sentenced on June 20.