LOWER MERION, PA (CBS) — One day after students across the country walked out of class in protest over inaction following the Parkland school shooting, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf was in Lower Merion at Penn Wynne Elementary School to announce the creation of a school safety task force.

Governor Wolf says the task force will focus on three areas: mental health treatment and needs, building safety, and the response by teachers and staff in the case of a violent incident.

“We need to listen to teachers, we need to listen to law enforcement officials, we need to listen to parents, we need to listen to the students, and that’s what this task force is about,” said Wolf.

Wolf says the panel will include former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey, the director of the PA Association of School Administrators, and the president of the Pennsylvania Parent Teacher Association.

“It’s a balance that we’ve got to strike, we can’t let the focus on safety completely ruin the spontaneity of the lives of our children. On the other hand, safety is really important, you can’t be spontaneous if you’re not alive,” Wolf said.

Wolf says meetings will be held throughout the state.