MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A neurologist is accused of sexually assaulting several female patients over a two-year span in New Jersey.

Ricardo Cruciani, 63, has been indicted on eight counts of second-degree sexual assault and seven counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact for allegedly victimizing seven female patients between January 2014 and January 2016.

Cruciani, who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to groping women while he was chairman of Drexel University’s neurology department, was the chief neurologist at Capital Health’s Institute of Neurosciences at its Hopewell Township campus.

He is also charged with sexually assaulting multiple women in New York over a 10-year period.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-989-6568.