PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Somewhere you knew Kansas coach Bill Self had to be cursing under his breath when he found out he had to play Penn in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, starting today.

The Jayhawks, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region, comes into this contest with a 27-7 overall record and some strong history on its side. No No. 16 seed, which Penn is, has ever beaten a No. 1 seed. In fact, 16-seeds are a combined 0-132 against the ‘Ones” since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985, when the tournament expanded to 64 teams.

Penn, which is 24-8, is in the “Big Dance” for the first time since 2007. But Quakers’ coach Steve Donahue hasn’t. He led Cornell to the Sweet 16 in 2010.

Quick Facts:

NCAA Midwest Second Round

No. 16 Penn (24-8) vs. No. 1 Kansas (27-7)

When: Thursday, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: INTRUST Bank Arena (Wichita, Kan.)

TV: TBS (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)

Coaches:

Penn: Steve Donahue (3rd season at Penn 48-40, overall 248-254)

Kansas: Bill Self (15th season at Kanas 443-95, overall 650-200)

Series: Kansas leads 3-0

Probable starters

PENN

G Antonio Woods, 6-1, Jr. 7.7 ppg

G Darnell Foreman, 6-1, Sr. 10.4 ppg

G Ryan Betley, 6-5, So. 14.7 ppg

F AJ Brodeur, 6-8, So. 12.6 ppg

C Max Rothschild, 6-8, Jr. 7.9 ppg

Probable starters

KANSAS

G Devonte’ Graham, 6-2, Sr. 17.3 ppg

G Svi Mykhailiuk, 6-8, Sr. 15.1 ppg

G Lagerald Vick, 6-5, Jr. 12.1 ppg

G Malik Newman, 6-3, So. 12.9 ppg

C Udoka Azubuike, 7-0, So. 13.7 ppg