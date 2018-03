PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students received a cooking lesson from the owner of Pat’s King of Steaks on Thursday.

Frankie Olivieri, owner of Pat’s, taught sixth graders from Julia R. Masterman School how to make his “Outlaw Chipotle Vegan Chili” at The Free Library’s Culinary Literacy Center.

This lesson is part of their “Faces of Food” unit, which focuses on food systems and the components of a balanced vegetarian plate.